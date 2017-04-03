Frankie Boyle: Brexit Has Delivered Us ‘A Kind Of Racist Christmas’

Frankie Boyle has described Britain’s forthcoming divorce from Europe as “the Great Undoing”.
In a self-published column, the dour Scot’s dystopian vision of post-Brexit Britain brands the Scottish “c**ts” and those who voted to leave “middle-aged racists.”
He added: “I understand that many voted for Brexit with the best of intentions, but at the same time we have to be honest about what it’s delivered – a kind of racist Christmas. Respecting people who had genuine concerns about the accountability or the fate of Greece doesn’t mean you have to accord the same respect to people who want to leave Europe because they don’t like Pakistanis.”
Writing the week after Prime Minister Theresa May triggered Article 50, the comic also remarked: “Let’s not forget that Brexit will cause real hardship. For example, I only have about two years to persuade a Lithuanian careworker to take my mum with her.”
Boyle also examines ex-Tory leader Michael Howard’s suggestion May would go to war with Spain to “stand by” the people of Gibraltar.
Lord Howard told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday the Government would adopt the same position as Margaret Thatcher took during the Falklands conflict in 1982, when British troops were sent to protect the overseas territory from Argentina’s military dictatorship.
Pondering the prospect of such a move, Boyle muses Britain will be able to destroy much of Spain’s infrastructure “simply by offering free drinks on easyJet.”
Several of Boyle’s previous columns have been published by the Guardian, but the comic has recently accused the newspaper of rejecting his writing because of his unfavourable remarks about Rupert Murdoch.
In July last year, Boyle claimed to have had an another column pulled because of a single word, on the grounds of taste. A spokesman for the newspaper told Huffington Post UK Boyle is not a contracted columnist and writes for it only on “an ad hoc basis.”