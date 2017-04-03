Frankie Boyle: Brexit Has Delivered Us ‘A Kind Of Racist Christmas’

Frankie Boyle has described Britain’s forthcoming divorce from Europe as “the Great Undoing”.

In a self-published column, the dour Scot’s dystopian vision of post-Brexit Britain brands the Scottish “c**ts” and those who voted to leave “middle-aged racists.”

He added: “I understand that many voted for Brexit with the best of intentions, but at the same time we have to be honest about what it’s delivered – a kind of racist Christmas. Respecting people who had genuine concerns about the accountability or the fate of Greece doesn’t mean you have to accord the same respect to people who want to leave Europe because they don’t like Pakistanis.”