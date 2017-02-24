Freddie Flintoff might be a professional cricketer and boxer, but even he manages to embarrass his own daughter.

The 39-year-old, who is dad to Holly, 12, Corey, 10 and Rocky, eight, said his dad moves weren’t quite what his daughter was expecting.

Flintoff is taking part in a celebrity dance off for Comic Relief with model Kelly Brook and dance extraordinaire Louie Spence.

“I am nearly 40 so I am probably on the verge of dad dancing,” Flintoff told the Mail Online. “I’m not known for my killer dance moves.”