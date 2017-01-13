Once upon a time we could head to the corner shop after school and pick up a Freddo for 10p. How things change.

After previously hiking up the cost of the miniature chocolate bars to 25p, the makers of Freddo have now announced the bars will become even more expensive.

The US food manufacturing giant Mondelēz, which owns Cadbury, said the recommended retail price of Freddo bars will go up to 30p in the spring.

Understandably, the news has left a lot of people heartbroken on Twitter.

According to the Guardian , Mondelēz said the price increase was necessary as the product was becoming more expensive to make following Brexit and changing exchange rates.

In response to the latest travesty, we’ve rounded up other confectionery changes that have shaken the nation.

When Toblerone Changed Shape Toblerone



The manufacturer issued a statement on Facebook which said it had increased the gap between peaks on its bars so they could continue to offer customers “good value for money”, but the move was called "ridiculous" by disappointed fans. Instead of reducing the price of Toblerone, Mondelēz changed the shape of the bar to include bigger gaps between each triangle.The manufacturer issued a statement on Facebook which said it had increased the gap between peaks on its bars so they could continue to offer customers “good value for money”, but the move was called "ridiculous" by disappointed fans.

When Terry’s Chocolate Orange Shrank By 10% JOHN GILESPA ARCHIVE Earlier this year it emerged that Terry's Chocolate Orange manufacturer Mondelez International had taken the 175g chocolate and reduced it to 157g.



Despite the beloved treat being 10% smaller than it was a year ago, in many shops the price is still the same. Devastated.

When Toffee Deluxe Was Removed From Quality Street JOY SKIPPER VIA GETTY IMAGES For some people, the Toffee Deluxe was a chocolate to be fought over at Christmas time. But not anymore.



Nestle removed the rectangular cocoa-covered toffee sweet from its boxes after 80 years and replaced it with a Honeycomb Crunch.

When Cadbury Changed Its ‘Fruit & Nut’ Recipe CADBURY Last year, Cadbury broke Fruit & Nut fans' hearts after it announced it would be changing the 90-year-old recipe by adding sultanas.



One person summed up all our reactions by saying: "Is nothing sacred?"

When Galaxy Truffle Was Removed From Celebrations PLAYBUZZ It was a move that prompted government petitions and angry Facebook pages, but sadly no amount of protesting could bring back the Galaxy Truffle after its controversial removal from the Celebrations tub. Sad times.

When Cadbury Scrapped Its Time Out Bar And Swapped It For A Wafer CADBURY



But then one day Cadbury decided to remove the chocolate bar from supermarket shelves and replace it Remember Time Out bars? They lightened up many a dreary morning/afternoon/evening.But then one day Cadbury decided to remove the chocolate bar from supermarket shelves and replace it with a low-calorie wafer. We're not bitter. Not at all.

When Crunchies And Dreams Were Removed From Cadbury Heroes LEON NEAL via Getty Images



Very clearly not the stuff of dreams. In a controversial move back in 2008, Dreams and Crunchies were dropped from Cadbury Heroes tubs and replaced with Bournvilles and toffee Eclairs.Very clearly not the stuff of dreams.

When Cadbury Secretly Changed Its Creme Egg Recipe Anthony Devlin/PA Archive Chocolate lovers were left outraged after it emerged that Cadbury had “secretly” changed its Creme Egg recipe in 2015. The sticky white and yellow centre had been kept the same, but the company had swapped the traditional Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate shell to a “standard cocoa mix”