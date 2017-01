Once upon a time we could head to the corner shop after school and pick up a Freddo for 10p. How things change.

After previously hiking up the cost of the miniature chocolate bars to 25p, the makers of Freddo have now announced the bars will become even more expensive.

The US food manufacturing giant Mondelēz, which owns Cadbury, said the recommended retail price of Freddo bars will go up to 30p in the spring.

Understandably, the news has left a lot of people heartbroken on Twitter.

Cadbury

According to the Guardian, Mondelēz said the price increase was necessary as the product was becoming more expensive to make following Brexit and changing exchange rates.

In response to the latest travesty, we’ve rounded up other confectionery changes that have shaken the nation.

Is nothing sacred anymore?