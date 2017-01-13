The manufacturer issued a statement on Facebook which said it had increased the gap between peaks on its bars so they could continue to offer customers “good value for money”, but the move was called "ridiculous" by disappointed fans.
Last year, Cadbury broke Fruit & Nut fans' hearts after it announced it would be changing the 90-year-old recipe by adding sultanas.
One person summed up all our reactions by saying: "Is nothing sacred?"
When Galaxy Truffle Was Removed From Celebrations
PLAYBUZZ
It was a move that prompted government petitions and angry Facebook pages, but sadly no amount of protesting could bring back the Galaxy Truffle after its controversial removal from the Celebrations tub. Sad times.
When Cadbury Scrapped Its Time Out Bar And Swapped It For A Wafer
CADBURY
Remember Time Out bars? They lightened up many a dreary morning/afternoon/evening.
But then one day Cadbury decided to remove the chocolate bar from supermarket shelves and replace it with a low-calorie wafer. We're not bitter. Not at all.
When Crunchies And Dreams Were Removed From Cadbury Heroes
Chocolate lovers were left outraged after it emerged that Cadbury had “secretly” changed its Creme Egg recipe in 2015. The sticky white and yellow centre had been kept the same, but the company had swapped the traditional Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate shell to a “standard cocoa mix”.
When Opal Fruits Became Starburst
PA/PA Archive
Opal Fruits were renamed Starburst in 1998 by manufacturer Mars - much to fans' disgust. Admittedly Starburst have now become a household name and many of us have probably forgotten about Opal Fruits. But still, it was traumatic at the time, people.