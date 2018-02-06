FTSE 100 Falls More Than 250 Points After Dow Jones' Huge Single-Day Drop

The FTSE 100 Index crashed by more than 250 points on Tuesday as global markets shuddered following the biggest one-day fall in the Dow Jones in six years. The index of Britain’s biggest companies fell to 7,104.94 having earlier dropped to 7,079.41 – down as much as 3.5%. However, Bloomberg, as of 8.30am, reported a slight recovery, with falls of 2.3%. Asian and Australian stock markets also tumbled in reaction. The FTSE 100 had fallen to its lowest point since December 2016 to 7079 points, the Guardian reported earlier in the morning. The crash follows deep losses during Monday’s session when more than £27 billion was wiped off the value of London’s blue-chip stocks.

Connor Campbell, financial analyst at Spreadex, said: “The only hope for the markets at the moment is that investors suddenly decide that the sell-off has been a bit overdone – though in a way it is fitting, matching the astonishing, record-breaking recent rise of the global indices with an equally astounding, heart-stopping drop. “Admittedly the Bank of England could go some way to allaying investors’ fears of rising interest rates on Thursday, if (governor) Mark Carney issues a more dovish statement than forecast.” US stocks plunged overnight during a highly volatile day of Wall Street trading with the Dow Jones falling by more than 1,150 points, erasing all the gains it has made for the year. At the end of a rollercoaster day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 1,175.21 points, or 4.6%, to 24,345.75. At one point, the Dow fell 6.3% or 1,597 points, as it breached both the 25,000 and 24,000 levels during trading.

- All the benchmark European stock indexes retreated

- The German DAX falls 2.4%

- FTSE 100 drops 2.3%

- U.S. stock index futures are volatile

How low can it go?https://t.co/StYnUpMzSBpic.twitter.com/Rj38IKU2Gk — Bloomberg (@business) February 6, 2018

FTSE 100 set to open down around 200 points - pretty bad - but was 350 points 2hrs ago — Jasper Lawler (@jasperlawler) February 6, 2018

Things didn't get any better overnight in the Dow Jones - futures crashed again as much as cash index #DownJonespic.twitter.com/HhilrBKsWK — Jasper Lawler (@jasperlawler) February 6, 2018

Erin Gibbs, portfolio manager for S&P Global Market Intelligence, told the BBC: “This isn’t a collapse of the economy. This is concern that the economy is actually doing much better than expected and so we need to re-evaluate.” Away from the top tier, the FTSE 250 Index was also suffering, dropping more than 2% or 413.41 points to 19,279.74. Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, said there were “a lot of wide-eyed looks” on the trading floors. He said: “The bloodbath on Wall Street has washed away all the confidence in European markets. The indiscriminate selling will probably continue until Wall Street finds its first bottom. “The FTSE 100 was off its lows of the day half an hour into the trading session, down around 150 points from yesterday’s close. “For what it’s worth, sentiment has improved from overnight pricing which at one point pointed to a 350-point opening loss for the FTSE 100.” Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei dived 4.7%, its worst fall since November 2016, to four-month lows. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan also slid 3.4%. Taiwan shares lost 5%, its biggest since in 2011, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 4.2%. As the turmoil hit Europe, markets in Germany, France, Italy and Spain all dropped by more than 3%. A similar drop was experienced in Australia, with the ASX200 falling 3.3%.

Here's a snapshot of the major European indexes, all in red https://t.co/ZjJpoylNpdpic.twitter.com/oXIm02JryL — Bloomberg (@business) February 6, 2018

European stock-index futures tumble along with global markets https://t.co/hHF1zFM4Qlpic.twitter.com/xVklU2jIOm — Bloomberg (@business) February 6, 2018

Before Monday’s fall, the US had not seen a pullback of more than 5% for more than 400 sessions, which analysts said was the longest such streak in history. “Since last autumn, investors had been betting on the goldilocks economy - solid economic expansion, improving corporate earnings and stable inflation. But the tide seems to have changed,” said Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities told Reuters. The trigger for the sell-off was a sharp rise in US bond yields following Friday’s data that showed US wages increasing at the fastest pace since 2009, raising the alarm about higher inflation and with it potentially higher interest rates.