    16/10/2017 20:02 BST | Updated 17/10/2017 09:18 BST

    Game Of Thrones' Sophie Turner Engaged To Joe Jonas (And Her Ring Is So Gorgeous)

    That ring tho 😍

    There’s going to be another GOT wedding as ‘Game Of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner got engaged to musician Joe Jonas. 

    The news broke out after Jonas shared a beautiful photo of the couple’s hands, in which Turner’s was adorned with a dazzling engagement ring. 

    Simply captioned, ‘she said yes,’ the Instagram post has already received over one million likes and countless comments, including one form long-time friend Demi Lovato.

    A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

    Turner’s ring is elegant in design yet eye-catching enough to be swoon-worthy. The pear-shaped diamond stone is supported by two diamond bands.

    The bride-to-be offset the ring with a chic, nude manicure.

    The couple have managed to keep their relationship private for nearly a year now, but an occasion such as this merits sharing. 

    Congratulations to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. 

