Game Of Thrones' Sophie Turner Engaged To Joe Jonas (And Her Ring Is So Gorgeous)

There’s going to be another GOT wedding as ‘Game Of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner got engaged to musician Joe Jonas.
The news broke out after Jonas shared a beautiful photo of the couple’s hands, in which Turner’s was adorned with a dazzling engagement ring.
Simply captioned, ‘she said yes,’ the Instagram post has already received over one million likes and countless comments, including one form long-time friend Demi Lovato.
Turner’s ring is elegant in design yet eye-catching enough to be swoon-worthy. The pear-shaped diamond stone is supported by two diamond bands.
The bride-to-be offset the ring with a chic, nude manicure.
The couple have managed to keep their relationship private for nearly a year now, but an occasion such as this merits sharing.
Congratulations to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.