Gareth Thomas is the latest celebrity to make an early departure from the ‘The Jump’.
The former professional rugby player has quit the Channel 4 show for undisclosed ‘personal reasons.’
Gareth’s shock departure comes just days ahead of the series final this Sunday, when he was set to take on Louis Smith, Spencer Mathews, Kadeena Cox, Jason Robinson, Emma Parker Bowles and Amy Willerton.
‘TOWIE’ star Lydia Bright, who was eliminated in the semi-final, has now returned to compete, replacing the sportsman in the final.
A source told The Sun: “Gareth was devastated to have to leave. He’s had the time of his life and thought he was in with a shot of winning.
“He’s left due to personal reasons and has travelled back home from Austria to be with his family.
“Lydia was obviously gutted to hear that Gareth had to quit but she’s thrilled to be back in the competition as his replacement.”
Gareth is the fourth star to withdraw from this year’s series.
Model Caprice pulled out due to a ‘mystery illness’, following Sir Bradley Wiggins’ early exit just days earlier.
Olympic champion Bradley was the second star to quit - Vogue Williams had to leave before the action even started - after fracturing a bone in his leg.
Spencer Matthews has also suffered an injury, dislocating his shoulder during training just days ago, though he remains in the competition.
Last year’s series saw seven celebrities withdraw.