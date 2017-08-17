Gary Barlow left fans seeing double after he shared a snap of him posing with his teenage son.

The Take That star posted a pic on Instagram on Wednesday of him with his son Daniel, who was celebrating his 17th birthday.

A post shared by Gary Barlow (@officialgarybarlow) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

And doesn’t he look the spit of his dad from his early Take That days?

Here’s a reminder…

Rex

Seeeee?

The 46-year-old singer was just 19 when he started out in Take That, and we reckon Daniel could earn a few quid in a tribute band if he fancied it.

Actually, no, that would just be weird.

It’s rare for Gary to share anything about his family, as he likes to keep his private life just that.

Daniel is Gary’s eldest child with wife Dawn, and the couple also have two daughters, Emily, 15 and Daisy, 8.

Rex Gary and the Take That boys back in the day.

Earlier this year, Gary revealed that all five members of the original Take That line-up are planning to come together to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

Gary said: “We’re planning something to do for the 30-year all together.

“We’re looking that far ahead, something big, maybe a new record, maybe a greatest hits with a big tour.”

The last time the group performed as a five-piece was on their ‘Progress Live’ tour in 2011, after which Robbie Williams, who had returned to the group especially for the accompanying group, decided to focus once again on his career as a solo artist.

Since then, Jason Orange also chose not to continue with the group, while Gary, Mark Owen and Howard Donald have released two albums as a three-piece, reaching number two in the UK albums chart in March with ‘Wonderland’.

