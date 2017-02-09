The ongoing feud between Gary Lineker and the Daily Mail escalated on Thursday as the newspaper presented old news about tax avoidance as a fresh smear.

The first 18 paragraphs of the two-page spread attack the “holier than thou” and “sanctimonious” presenter who operates in the “smug echo chamber of wooly liberalism”.

It then detailed the footballing legend’s “colourful tax affairs”, referencing records available publicly at Companies House, specifically Lineker’s involvement in alleged tax avoidance schemes, which surfaced in 2014.

Lineker has never been found guilty of doing anything illegal in relation to his tax affairs.