Gay Sex Is Not A Sin, Says Tim Farron

Tim Farron has said he does not believe gay sex is a sin, having previously repeatedly refused to answer the question.

The Lib Dem leader told the BBC this afternoon he had not wanted to “pontificate on theological matters” but had decided to reveal what he thought as it had become an issue in the general election campaign.

“I don’t believe that gay sex is a sin,” he said. “It’s not and I don’t feel it is.”

Farron, a committed Christian, said he did not want people to get the “wrong impression” about what he thought.

And he denied the suggestion he had misled anyone about his view.