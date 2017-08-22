Gender-neutral baby names keep cropping up in the news after a baby-naming website named this trend as one of the hottest in 2017.

Nameberry previously looked at which names got the most increased page views from January 2016 to January 2017 and found that gender-neutral names were on the rise.

The top four trending unisex names at the beginning of the year were Quincy, Remi, Winter and Ellis.

And now, Nameberry has noted more names hitting headlines and among celebrity parents that could be for boys and girls.

“Some of them are more popular for boys, others for girls, and some are so rare they could go either way,” they wrote on the gender-neutral name blog.