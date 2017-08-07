Jennifer Metcalfe and Greg Lake have revealed they named their newborn son Daye Colmic Lake.
The 33-year-old new mum, who gave birth to her first child with Lake on 20 June, introduced her son to the world in the latest issue of OK! Magazine.
The ‘Hollyoaks’ actress explained she made his name up several years back.
“I made it up on my way up to Newcastle about two years ago,” she told the magazine.
“We weren’t trying for a baby – we never really spoke about kids until we really wanted him – but we knew it would happen one day.
“I stored the name until then.”
Lake said he “wasn’t sure” about the name initially, but said one day it just clicked and he liked the sound of Daye Lake.
The baby boy’s middle name is Colmic - a mixture of the couple’s dads’ names. Lake’s dad is called Mick and Metcalfe’s dad is called Colin, so they joined them together.
“Greg quite likes having the dads’ names carry on and I’m not a fan of more than one middle name,” added Metcalfe. “I wanted something original.”
Rumours that Metcalfe and Lake were expecting their first child together circulated in February 2017, when a source told The Sun: “Jen and Greg are delighted. They have told their friends and family, who are chuffed too.”
The actress confirmed the news by posting a photo of herself and Lake on Instagram, displaying her bump.
Since giving birth, Metcalfe has shared her thoughts on her post-baby body, by posting an “unfiltered” photo of herself.
Metcalfe encouraged other mums to embrace how their bodies have adapted to accomodate new life.
“Four weeks after my boy vacated his apartment, this is what I’m left with and it really isn’t that bad,” she wrote on Instagram on 23 July.
“I know a lot of women feel anxious about what their postpartum body will look like, but for me, this was the least of my worries.”
Read the full interview in the latest issue of OK! Magazine, out now.
