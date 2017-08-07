Jennifer Metcalfe and Greg Lake have revealed they named their newborn son Daye Colmic Lake.

The 33-year-old new mum, who gave birth to her first child with Lake on 20 June, introduced her son to the world in the latest issue of OK! Magazine.

The ‘Hollyoaks’ actress explained she made his name up several years back.

“I made it up on my way up to Newcastle about two years ago,” she told the magazine.

“We weren’t trying for a baby – we never really spoke about kids until we really wanted him – but we knew it would happen one day.

“I stored the name until then.”