A former politician has called out Waitrose for selling a selection of children’s birthday cards that portray gender stereotypes for boys and girls.

Sir Peter Luff shared a photo on Twitter of the cards that are noticeably pink for the girls and blue and green for boys.

One of the girls’ cards has the words “Birthday princess” on the front, while the boys’ equivalent says: “Birthday boy, football star”.

The majority of the girls’ cards in the photo feature girls in tutus and dresses, whereas the boys’ cards feature dinosaurs, sport and ships.