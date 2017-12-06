Gender Stereotyping in Toy Catalogues Is Having 'Long-Lasting' Negative Effects On Both Boys And Girls

The report showed the “majority” of these publications are still presenting play in a gender stereotyped way that suggests certain activities and interests are more appropriate for a boy or a girl.

While many people will browse the internet, thousands of families still rely on the old paper catalogues distributed by retailers, according to a new report by campaign group LetToysBeToys .

In the run up to Christmas , you may be asking your children to write a list of presents they would like Santa Claus to leave in their stocking.

Research found that girls in toy catalogues were nearly twice as likely to be shown with kitchens or other domestic play items, and were nearly seven times more likely to be shown caring or nurturing than young boys.

Girls are also 12 times more likely to be seen with a doll (an average figure only brought down from 50 times more likely, by the existence of the Early Learning Centre catalogue).

Boys were four times more likely to be shown playing with cars and twice as likely to be shown with construction toys. And a grand total of 97% of children pictured with guns or war toys, were also male.

The contents of these “outdated” catalogues might seem inconsequential to many parents - especially if they only use them once a year - but LetToysBeToys says they are absolutely having an impact on children.

A spokesperson said: “We know that children take very seriously the cues and nudges from marketing about what’s suitable for a boy or a girl, and may be put off asking for a toy that interests them if the imagery makes them feel they’re not ‘meant’ to want it.”

And children themselves said they notice the difference.

Ted, 4, said: “I know that’s the girls’ section because of all the pictures of girls. Mr Frosty is for boys, because there are boys in the advert.”

And seven-year-old Charlie said: “The catalogues make it look like caring toys are not for boys.”