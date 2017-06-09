Britain’s newspapers can’t quite believe the shock exit poll that predicts this election could go catastrophically wrong for Theresa May - including the titles that backed her to the hilt.

If the poll is correct, the prime minister’s decision to call the snap election, expecting a landslide victory, has lost her party 17 seats and its majority in the House of Commons.

NBC News journalist Keir Simmons noted that, if the exit poll is correct, then Tory-backing papers like The Sun, Mail and Telegraph had also “lost this election”.