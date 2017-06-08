A lot of Labour supporters could be celebrating the General Election shock exit poll far too early, as broadcasters predict a hung parliament.

According to the exit poll published at 10pm, Theresa May’s decision to call a snap election has cost her party 17 seats and their majority - defying the near universal expectation that the Tories would make gains.

Before any actual results were called, Labour supporters appeared jubilant.

Gary Lineker, who has been a scathing critic of the Tory Government’s policies on child refugees, tweeted May had “won own goal of the season”.