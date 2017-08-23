‘Geordie Shore’ reality star Gary ‘Gaz’ Beadle has announced his girlfriend Emma McVey is expecting their first child.

The 29-year-old revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself holding baby booties over McVey’s stomach.

“So, so, so excited to eventually be able to tell you all this... I am going to be a dad, we are having a baby,” he captioned the photo on Tuesday 22 August.