‘Geordie Shore’ reality star Gary ‘Gaz’ Beadle has announced his girlfriend Emma McVey is expecting their first child.
The 29-year-old revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself holding baby booties over McVey’s stomach.
“So, so, so excited to eventually be able to tell you all this... I am going to be a dad, we are having a baby,” he captioned the photo on Tuesday 22 August.
Beadle added: “I love kids and literally can’t wait for this new adventure.
“Arghhh literally no words. Sooo happy.”
The dad-to-be received hundreds of congratulatory comments on the announcement photo, although some were concerned he may not be heading back to the ‘Geordie Shore’ show.
“Great news but does this mean you’re never coming back?” one person wrote. Another commented: “Omg no way, guessing you won’t be on the show now?”
Beadle later shared another photo of the baby scan alongside two baby booties with the words: “I love mum” and “I love dad” on them.
“I made this for you all to see the scan,” he wrote. “Meet my little baby. It’s crazy but I am soooooo excited.”