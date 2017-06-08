George Clooney’s dad has given an update on the couple’s twins, calling them “absolutely beautiful” and “perfect”.
Nick Clooney spoke exclusively to ‘Good Morning Britain’ on 8 June to share his delight at the arrival of his grandchildren.
Discussing the twins, Ella and Alexander, he said: “They’re absolutely beautiful. I’m supposed to be a reporter, therefore observant, but I really don’t know how to describe one beautiful baby from another beautiful baby.”
The grandfather continued: “These are two beautiful babies.
“George will be an absolutely wonderful father, Amal will be - and already is - a magnificent mother. I’m constantly amazed by her.
“She is an incredible woman. George certainly married up!”
Speaking of nappy duty, he added: “[George] will be hands on entirely and he will do it with humour and with joy.
“My wife would be the one you’d have to talk to as to whose nose looks like grandpa’s nose or grandma’s nose. They are perfect.”
He also said George and Amal Clooney have been “very, very grateful” of the well wishes they’ve received from fans.
The couple’s publicist confirmed Amal gave birth on 6 June.
“This morning Amal and George welcome Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives,” the statement read.
“Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine.
“George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”