George Clooney’s dad has given an update on the couple’s twins, calling them “absolutely beautiful” and “perfect”.

Nick Clooney spoke exclusively to ‘Good Morning Britain’ on 8 June to share his delight at the arrival of his grandchildren.

Discussing the twins, Ella and Alexander, he said: “They’re absolutely beautiful. I’m supposed to be a reporter, therefore observant, but I really don’t know how to describe one beautiful baby from another beautiful baby.”