George Osborne has issued a partial apology for his “intemperate” remark that Theresa May should be chopped up and put in freezer bags.

The former Chancellor used a leader article in the London Evening Standard, which he now edits, to offer an olive branch to the Prime Minister.

Osborne came under attack from Tory and Labour MPs last week after it was claimed that he had told friends he “will not rest” until May is “chopped up in bags in my freezer”.

Fired by May in 2016, he has used the Standard to repeatedly warn her against a ‘hard Brexit’ and claimed that since her snap election blunder she is a “dead woman walking”.

On Tuesday, in what appeared to be a tacit admission that he had indeed joked about the PM being murdered, his editorial made clear his regret at the freezer bags jibe.