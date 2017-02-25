Three people have been injured after a man drove a car into pedestrians in the German city of Heidelberg.
Police said the man fled the scene, before being tracked down and shot by officers.
One of the three people hit outside a bakery on Saturday afternoon was seriously injured, police spokeswoman Anne Baas said, according to the Associated Press.
The man, who is believed to have been carrying a knife, got out of his rental car, another police spokesman, Norbert Schaetzle, told n-tv television.
He was intercepted by a police patrol and shot by an officer following a short standoff.
He has been taken to a hospital.
There was no immediate word on the man’s possible motives or where he came from.
Schaetzle said a terrorist background is not suspected and the man appears to have acted alone.
The country has been on high alert after an attack in December, which saw 12 people killed when a lorry was driven into a busy Christmas market in Berlin.