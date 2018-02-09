After more than four months with a caretaker government, Germany finally looks to be edging towards a new administration – the grand coalition between Angela Merkel’s CDU/CSU and the social democratic SPD.

The SPD has had to swallow its pride and perform an awkward volte face on its refusal, after the election, to engage in coalition talks. And there’s been all sorts of last-minute drama, with the SPD’s Martin Schulz forced into personal climbdown after climbdown to appease his own party.

There remains one significant hurdle (as well as some dotting of i’s and crossing of t’s, in the form of party conference votes): SPD members get to vote on accepting the final agreement.

Last time there was such a poll, 76% voted yes; this time, that is likely to be lower, but the signs are that, despite significant scepticism, the coalition will still be signed off.

A few weeks ago, that looked challenging: at the SPD’s conference in Bonn, just 56% of delegates backed a move to full talks. There are, however, four reasons why the leadership can be quietly confident.

First, SPD membership is relatively old (more than half is over 60), and older citizens are more likely to support a grand coalition, hankering after the stability of having a government in place. Moreover, although new members can vote, only 24,000 joined since the decision to start coalition talks (taking overall membership to 464,000) – a far cry from the huge increase in the British Labour Party’s membership when Jeremy Corbyn sought to take over.

Second, members realise a rejection of the proposed coalition would leave the party without an easy ‘exit option’ – new elections would likely see the SPD score even worse than the record low 20.5% it secured last year, polls putting it around the 17% mark. Then, the party could hardly stake a credible claim to field the next chancellor, and would also have ruled out joining a coalition government, leaving electors to puzzle over the point of voting SPD.

Third, the SPD has secured a decent deal on policies for the next three-and-a-half years. There was much internal criticism of the results of the interim talks (for instance, over a suggested upper limit on how many refugees Germany would accept – a proposal so problematic that Merkel refused to put it in her own party programme), in part leading to the near-miss at January’s Bonn conference.