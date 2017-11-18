Gerry Adams Announces He Is Standing Down As Sinn Fein President

Gerry Adams will be standing down as Sinn Fein president next year after more than three decades at the helm of the party.

Adams announced his intention to stand down on Saturday, telling the Sinn Fein ard fhéis (party conference) in Dublin: “Leadership means knowing when it is time for change.”

The 69-year-old republican veteran also said that he will not stand for election to the Irish parliament at the next election.