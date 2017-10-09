Gin-Filled Baubles Are Back To Make Your Christmas Extra Merry

Gin-filled baubles are back on sale after selling out (and breaking our hearts) last year.

Once again the brightly coloured balls of deliciousness have been made by Pickering’s Gin, but this year the Edinburgh distillery has upped its game.

In 2016 the company made headlines after 30,000 of its gin-filled Christmas baubles sold out in 82 seconds.

Thankfully the owners have seriously expanded their team, and the additional elves employees have been filling 20,000 baubles a day since January to (hopefully) fulfil demand.