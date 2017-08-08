Giovanna Fletcher shared with her fans the dinner time habit her 18-month-old son has developed, and parents can definitely relate.

The author, who is mum to Buddy and three-year-old Buzz with her husband, McFly’s Tom Fletcher, explained that Buddy is not a fan of sitting in his highchair when it is time to eat.

“Buddy is being a little monkey lately,” she shared on Instagram on Monday 7 August.

“He’ll sit in his highchair for a few mouthfuls of dinner (enough to curb his hunger) before kicking off.”