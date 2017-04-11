There’s nothing we love more than seeing pure determination in a kid, and this girl’s facial expression captures that feeling perfectly.
She was challenged to take part in an arm wrestle with another girl who was slightly older than her.
As soon as they started the wrestle, she gritted her teeth and strained her face, demonstrating just how hard she was trying to win.
Her opponent, on the other hand, couldn’t stop laughing.
Did she win? Well, no, but she gets top marks for effort.
