All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    11/04/2017 10:59 BST

    Little Girl Desperately Tries To Win At Arm Wrestle (And Her Facial Expressions Say It All)

    But did she win?

    There’s nothing we love more than seeing pure determination in a kid, and this girl’s facial expression captures that feeling perfectly.

    She was challenged to take part in an arm wrestle with another girl who was slightly older than her.

    As soon as they started the wrestle, she gritted her teeth and strained her face, demonstrating just how hard she was trying to win.

    Her opponent, on the other hand, couldn’t stop laughing.

    Giving your 110%

    Did she win? Well, no, but she gets top marks for effort. 

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    20 DIY Busy Board Ideas To Keep Your Busy Toddler... Busy
    MORE:parentsChildrenfunny kidsfunny kid videos

    Conversations