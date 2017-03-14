A girl comforted a six-year-old who was alone on a flight and was rewarded for her kindness by the airline.

Emma Morgese, 10, and her dad Philippe, who runs the Daddy Daughter Hair Factory in America, met six-year-old Elli while they were waiting for their flight.

The pair chatted to Elli’s mum, Cora, who explained Elli was flying alone to visit her grandmother in Orlando during the school holidays.

Emma offered to let Elli sit next to her on the flight, much to Cora’s relief.

Philippe Morgese shared the story on his Facebook page on 6 March, writing: “We volunteered to keep an unaccompanied minor company during our flight home. It was her first time flying and I could tell she was nervous.”