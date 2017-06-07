A dad has shared a poignant letter his nine-year-old daughter wrote about remembering her brother who only live for only one day.

Peter English, from London, said his daughter Olivia asked her teacher if she could read the letter out at school to tell her classmates about her fundraising.

Olivia’s brother Harry was born on 6 June 2010, but died one day later on 7 June.

“Proud of my daughter speaking to her year today to raise money for Sands UK,” the dad wrote when sharing the letter on 6 June. “All her idea and words.”

The letter began: “I have a brother called Jack who is five. Sometimes he is annoying and sometimes we fight.

“But I love him more than ever and I realise how lucky I am to have him as my brother.”