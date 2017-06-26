An 11-year-old went all out to convince her parents they should get a cat by penning a six-page report on the benefits.

Romesa, from Texas, USA, and her older sister Rimsha, have always wanted to have a furry friend, so they decided to find new tactics of persuasion.

Romesa spent an hour typing up the report on why she wanted a cat, including the benefits of having a family pet.

Her older sister shared a photo of the report on Twitter on 21 June, writing: “My 11-year-old sister just typed a six-page report on why we should adopt a cat loooool.”

my 11 year old sister deadass just typed a 6 page report on why we should adopt a cat loooool pic.twitter.com/36y7L39ZFU — رمشة (@sassysamosa) June 21, 2017

The report starts off with Romesa writing her reasons for wanting a cat.

“I think cats are adorable,” she wrote. “They can cheer you up when you are sad and become your best friend.

“Having a cat to play with will make me feel less lonely. It will also help me get off electronics because I have a friend to play with.

“I would do anything for it.”

"Prophet Muhammad (SAWS) always fed cats" she really pulled the religion card pic.twitter.com/dfX6PUTH4v — رمشة (@sassysamosa) June 21, 2017

Romesa didn’t stop there.

She went on to list the benefits of having a cat, including why they are good for children (“Children who own pets may have higher self esteem”) as well as cats being able to warn others about seizures.

And then she tugged on her parents’ heartstrings by explaining that so many of these animals die every day because they are homeless, abused or neglected.

She wrote: “Cats need us. They are dying. What is better than saving a life? They need us and I need a cat and it would change my life forever.

“I hope this convinces you to adopt a cat in need of a loving family and home.”

The tweets had more than 3,000 likes and people were impressed with Romesa’s dedication (as are we).

she has stats and data in there tho. 😹 your parents gotta give her a cat tomorrow! — AZMIA (@AZMIAakaMIA) June 21, 2017

Is your sister a genius? Have her show this thing to Universities like that girl who built her own plane. — Ben Esler (@BenEsler) June 21, 2017

you guys should get her a cat. I doubt any PhD student would have worked so sincerely on her thesis the way she has on this — Sanam Mirchandani (@sanam_ET) June 21, 2017

love it, she gave them homework to read, lol. she'll succeed in any field she works in with that industrious attitude. — Taheerah🌹Barney (@fleshandbrand) June 21, 2017