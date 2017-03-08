This 'Girlie Glue' Lets You Stick Flowers And Ribbons To Your Daughter's Head

Parents! Ever desperately wanted to identify your baby as a girl by attaching a ribbon or flower to her skull, but just not had the right tools? We have the answer. No longer will strangers be confused by the gender of your newborn as ‘Girlie Glue’ means you can safely secure pink accessories in place all day long, even if she hasn’t a single hair on her scalp.

Girlie Glue

The all-natural glue product is made from agave nectar (so suitable for vegans too) and other natural ingredients, and is created with the purpose of allowing parents to make their daughters “look more feminine”. As the website says: “It is never too early to be Girlie!” Katie Hydrick, CEO and creator of the product, first came up with the idea when she got fed up of uncomfortable headbands and bows, but her children were bald so she couldn’t use conventional hair clips. Instead she went to her kitchen and “whipped up” the first batch of what would later become the ‘Girlie Glue’. But, predictably, the product hasn’t gone done well with everyone.

There's a product called Girlie Glue, so you can glue things on babies heads to make them look 'Girlie'. (Via @oneHumanist) pic.twitter.com/7yoAg1DM20 — Man vs Pink (@ManVsPink) March 4, 2017

Simon Ragoonanan, blogger at Man Vs. Pink, exclusively told The Huffington Post UK: “Gluing anything to your baby’s head is obviously barbaric, but worsened by the fact that it’s a product called Girlie Glue to stick gender stereotyped accessories to the baby girl’s head. Why are these parents so keen for the world to know that their baby is a girl that they’re prepared to glue things to the baby’s head?” And, never short of an opinion, Twitter has had something to say as well.

I've come up with the perfect add campaign for #GirlieGlue pic.twitter.com/KNkddvgjfX — Mia 🐱 (@myohmimi) March 1, 2017

GLUEING a bow to your babies head to show she's a girl?! Stop the world I wanna get off!! #girlieglue — Scout Finch (@ScoutJFinch) March 8, 2017

You could also use girlie glue to stick feminist slogans on your baby's head. Or just swear words. — Glosswitch (@glosswitch) March 3, 2017