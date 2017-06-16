The news was announced by MP Clive Lewis, who tweeted that the leader of the Labour party will be joining him for a talk at the Left Field tent on Saturday 24 June.

Jeremy Corbyn has been confirmed to appear at Glastonbury next weekend, a year after withdrawing from a scheduled talk at the last minute.

Clive wrote on Twitter: “Chuffed to be speaking on Sat June 24 at #Glastonbury2017. Recharge your activism at the Leftfield tent with special gueststar @jeremycorbyn.”

While the event’s organisers are yet to confirm when Jeremy will be making his guest appearance, Clive is set to speak on the Solidarity Behind The Echo Chamber at 12pm on the Saturday.

The Guardian also report that Jeremy will introduce US rap act Run The Jewels when they perform on the Pyramid Stage on the same day.

HuffPost UK has reached out to Glastonbury for comment.

Last year, Jeremy pulled out of a scheduled appearance at the festival at the last minute, just days after the UK’s EU referendum.

A statement issued by Glastonbury organisers at the time read: “We’re sorry to announce that Jeremy Corbyn’s office have confirmed that he will no longer be able to attend the festival as he now needs to focus on the much bigger issues facing the country after a momentous vote to leave the EU.”

The Left Field, where Jeremy is slated to be part of the talk, is curated by Billy Bragg, and the festival’s site explains that this year, the area “will once more become a rallying place for those who need to recharge their activism”.