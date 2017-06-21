All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    21/06/2017 13:01 BST | Updated 21/06/2017 15:01 BST

    Glastonbury 2017's Queues Will Make You So Glad You Missed Out On A Ticket

    Watching it all on TV doesn't seem so bad now, does it?

    • There's no denying that Glastonbury in the sun is one of the funnest places in the world
      PA Wire/PA Images
    • After all, ANYTHING beats this:
      EMPICS Entertainment
    • But this is what revellers are being faced with this year:
      Matt Cardy via Getty Images
    • Not only are they having to deal with insane queues to get on site, but they are having to deal with insane queues in the blistering 33°c heat
      PA Wire/PA Images
    • These poor, poor souls
      Matt Cardy via Getty Images
    • It's all because there is increased security on site this year
      PA Wire/PA Images
    • Revellers are having to undergo bag checks
      Matt Cardy via Getty Images
    • While police have an even more visible presence than usual due to recent events
      PA Wire/PA Images
    • The weather has already knackered some people out, and the festival hasn't even started yet
      PA Wire/PA Images
    • But no matter how hot it is, there is no excuse for a hat like this:
      PA Wire/PA Images
    • We feel this guy's pain
      EMPICS Entertainment
    • These kids have definitely got the right idea about getting round the site in the heat, though
      EMPICS Entertainment
    • As do these lot
      EMPICS Entertainment
    • There's going to be a LOT of burnt skin over the next few days
      PA Wire/PA Images
    • This picture is making us hot just looking at it 😰
      EMPICS Entertainment
    • A reminder of what you are missing out on if you didn't get a Glastonbury ticket this year:
      Matt Cardy via Getty Images
    • Suddenly it doesn't seem quite so bad, does it?
      Matt Cardy via Getty Images

