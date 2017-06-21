-
There's no denying that Glastonbury in the sun is one of the funnest places in the worldPA Wire/PA Images
-
After all, ANYTHING beats this:EMPICS Entertainment
-
But this is what revellers are being faced with this year:Matt Cardy via Getty Images
-
Not only are they having to deal with insane queues to get on site, but they are having to deal with insane queues in the blistering 33°c heatPA Wire/PA Images
-
These poor, poor soulsMatt Cardy via Getty Images
-
It's all because there is increased security on site this yearPA Wire/PA Images
-
Revellers are having to undergo bag checksMatt Cardy via Getty Images
-
While police have an even more visible presence than usual due to recent eventsPA Wire/PA Images
-
The weather has already knackered some people out, and the festival hasn't even started yetPA Wire/PA Images
-
But no matter how hot it is, there is no excuse for a hat like this:PA Wire/PA Images
-
We feel this guy's painEMPICS Entertainment
-
These kids have definitely got the right idea about getting round the site in the heat, thoughEMPICS Entertainment
-
As do these lotEMPICS Entertainment
-
There's going to be a LOT of burnt skin over the next few daysPA Wire/PA Images
-
This picture is making us hot just looking at it 😰EMPICS Entertainment
-
A reminder of what you are missing out on if you didn't get a Glastonbury ticket this year:Matt Cardy via Getty Images
-
Suddenly it doesn't seem quite so bad, does it?Matt Cardy via Getty Images
