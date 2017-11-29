People believe personality is more important than physical attraction in a relationship, research that’ll make you feel warm and fuzzy has found. The global study of 20 countries, conducted by YouGov, found that in every single country people voted with their hearts, instead of their eyes. In Britain, more than half (52%) of both men and women surveyed ranked having “a personality I like” as the characteristic they consider to be the most important factor in a romantic partner. In contrast, just 14% of British men and 5% of British women voted “they are good looking” as the most important relationship factor.

Portra via Getty Images

Among Brits, having a good sense of humour was also considered important for both men and women, followed by being intelligent. Commenting on the findings, Relate counsellor Dee Homes said we all differ regarding what we consider to constitute a desirable personality. While some people will be looking for a partner to share all their interests with, others may find this claustrophobic and prefer to maintain space and individual hobbies. “Preferences around personality and what’s important for you in a relationship can come down to how your own family was, whether you were an only a child or whether you had lots of siblings around,” she told HuffPost UK. “It comes down to figuring out what works for you.”

YouGov

Although globally overall each country voted personality as the most important relationship factor, women voted for this in higher numbers than men. In addition, men were found to be more likely to rate looks over personality than women. This contrast was most noticeable in Vietnam - where 44% of men ranked appearance as the single most important characteristic a partner could have compared to 21% of women - and Indonesia - where 35% of men ranked appearance most important compared to 15% of women.