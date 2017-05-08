Channel 4 are set to launch a teenage version of ‘Gogglebox’, following the success of ‘Gogglesprogs’, which features kids.

But according to reports, the new show - which will air on E4 from next month - is having a bit of an identity crisis.

Despite being one of Channel 4’s biggest brands, TV executives are concerned that teenagers think ‘Gogglebox’ is uncool, so are thinking of ditching the name.