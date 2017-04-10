The footage shows the man being yanked from his United Airlines seat by three men before being dragged down the aisle as other passengers scream in protest.

A man has been filmed being pulled screaming from his plane seat because the airline overbooked the flight and needed to get people off.

Classic @United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/UaiSKz2bHD

A second video shows the same man later running back down the aisle repeating “I have to go home” over and over.

@united @CNN @FoxNews @WHAS11 Man forcibly removed from plane somehow gets back on still bloody from being removed pic.twitter.com/njS3nC0pDl

The flight was from Chicago to Louisville, Kentucky on Sunday evening.

Passenger Audra Bridges, who filmed what happened from her seat, said the airline wanted to remove passengers so a standby crew, who had to be in Louisville the next day, could be seated.

They initially asked for volunteers but when no one came forward, a computer randomly selected four people. A couple was chosen and agreed to go but when the man in the video was called, he refused to move.

He said he was a doctor who was due to see patients in Louisville the next morning.

In Bridges’ clip, the three men who pull the passenger from the seat are carrying radio equipment and security jacket.

As the man is pulled from his seat, he hits the arm rest of the seat across the aisle and appears to have been knocked out as he is dragged away.