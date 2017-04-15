'Gogglebox' Viewers Disgusted After Ellie And Izzi Joke About United Airlines Passenger

The US airways hit headlines for all the wrong reasons earlier this week, when a shocking video of a man being dragged from his seat by security after his flight was overbooked circulated online.

‘Gogglebox’ viewers were decidedly unimpressed with two of the show’s stars, after they gave a pretty unsympathetic take on the United Airlines scandal.

As ‘Gogglebox’ aired the news coverage of the footage as part of Friday (14 April) night’s show, sisters Ellie and Izzi make light of the vicious incident.

“Oh my god. That would make an amazing Snapchat story,” Ellie said after watching the clip.

“That would be straight on my story,” Izzi agreed, before asking: “What caption would you do?”

She then answered her own question with: “When they tell you no booze left on the flight”.

Their comments drew criticism from viewers, with many posting their thoughts on Twitter: