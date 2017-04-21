This Gold 'Bikini' Takes The Nearly-Naked Trend To A Whole New Level

A gold ‘bikini’, designed by artist Joel Alvarez as part of his Black Tape Project, has left social media users in awe.
Showcased in a stunning beach shoot, the model can be seen wearing the metallic gold mosaic-style ‘bikini’ design all over her body, and it is super shiny.
Sharing the creation to Instagram, Alvarez wrote:
“First time shooting the Black Tape Project on the beach.”
Many Instagrammers commented on the snap:
“Absolutely stunning,” one wrote.
“This is beyond beautiful,” another posted.
“Nice work!” said one commenter.
‘I see a mermaid theme coming! It would be amazing,’ another said.
Alvarez also shared a video from behind-the-scenes, which racked up over 31,000 views.
It certainly takes the nearly-naked trend to a whole new level.
