This Gold 'Bikini' Takes The Nearly-Naked Trend To A Whole New Level

Not one for the faint hearted 😮

21/04/2017 14:40
Susan Devaney Writer

A gold ‘bikini’, designed by artist Joel Alvarez as part of his Black Tape Project, has left social media users in awe. 

Showcased in a stunning beach shoot, the model can be seen wearing the metallic gold mosaic-style ‘bikini’ design all over her body, and it is super shiny. 

Sharing the creation to Instagram, Alvarez wrote:

“First time shooting the Black Tape Project on the beach.”

Many Instagrammers commented on the snap:

“Absolutely stunning,” one wrote. 

“This is beyond beautiful,” another posted.

“Nice work!” said one commenter.

‘I see a mermaid theme coming! It would be amazing,’ another said. 

Alvarez also shared a video from behind-the-scenes, which racked up over 31,000 views.

#BlackTapeProject #art #tape #tapeart #bodytape #thekingoftape #bestinthegame #canttouchme #toonasty Model genesis

A post shared by Tape art & alternative fashion (@blacktapeproject) on

It certainly takes the nearly-naked trend to a whole new level.

