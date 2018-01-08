All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Golden Globes 2018: Ewan McGregor Thanks Estranged Wife And New Girlfriend In Awkward Acceptance Speech

    It certainly got the people of Twitter talking.

    08/01/2018 10:14 GMT

    Ewan McGregor raised eyebrows during Sunday (7 January) night’s Golden Globes, as he thanked both his estranged wife and new girlfriend in the same acceptance speech. 

    The actor won the Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film prize for ‘Fargo’ at the LA ceremony, which was held at the Beverly Hilton. 

    Taking to the stage, he thanked his soon-to-be ex-wife Eve Mavrakis, and well as current girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who he stars alongside in ‘Fargo’.

    Handout via Getty Images
    Ewan McGregor won the Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film award

    “I want to take a moment to just say thank you to Eve, who always stood by me for 22 years, and my four children Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk,” he said. 

    As he thanked his co-stars, he called Mary out for a special mention, saying: “And I’ve always loved being an actor and I love hanging out with actors and I got amazing actors to work with on this.

    “There wouldn’t have been Emmit Stussy without David Thewlis and Michael Stuhlbarg and Carrie Coon and there wouldn’t have been a Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead.”

    The move certainly got people on Twitter talking: 

    Ewan and Eve are yet to comment publicly on the end of their marriage, but it was reported they split last year. 

    He and Mary have never confirmed their relationship, but have been photographed kissing.

    Check out all the Golden Globes winners here.

    READ MORE:

    Golden Globes 2018: All The Red Carpet Pics You Need To See
    MORE:uktvukfilmGolden GlobesEwan McGregor

    Conversations