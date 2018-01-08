Ewan McGregor raised eyebrows during Sunday (7 January) night’s Golden Globes, as he thanked both his estranged wife and new girlfriend in the same acceptance speech.

The actor won the Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film prize for ‘Fargo’ at the LA ceremony, which was held at the Beverly Hilton.

Taking to the stage, he thanked his soon-to-be ex-wife Eve Mavrakis, and well as current girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who he stars alongside in ‘Fargo’.