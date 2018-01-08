James Franco was understandably delighted to win the Best Performance By an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy accolade at the Golden Globes on Sunday (7 January) night, but his joy wasn’t shared by film fans on Twitter.
The actor triumphed for his role in ‘The Disaster Artist’, which chronicles the creation of ‘The Room’, a movie largely considered to be one of the worst ever made.
And while fans cheered when he brought ‘The Room’ creator Tommy Wiseau on stage, many bemoaned the fact ‘Get Out’ star Daniel Kaluuya had been pipped to the post:
James also divided fans by preventing Tommy from getting near the microphone:
Other winners on the night included Allison Janney, who triumphed for her role in ‘I, Tonya’, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’s Sam Rockwell.
In the television categories, Sterling K Brown made history by becoming the first black actor to win the Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Drama award.
See the full list of winners here.