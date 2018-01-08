'The Room' Star Tommy Wiseau Shares The Golden Globes Speech That Never Was

After having his efforts thwarted by James Franco, ‘The Room’ star Tommy Wiseau has revealed the speech he hoped to make at this year’s Golden Globes.
James was named Best Actor In A Comedy Or Musical during Sunday night’s (7 January) ceremony, for his portrayal of Tommy in ‘The Disaster Artist’ - a film chronicling the making of ‘The Room’, frequently cited as the worst movie of all time.
During his speech, he even invited Tommy to join him on stage, but stopped short of letting the filmmaker speak on the microphone, despite his best efforts.
Speaking to reporters from the Los Angeles Times about what he’d planned to say, Tommy stated: “If a lot of people loved each other, the world would be a better place to live.”
He continued: “See ‘The Room,’ have fun, and enjoy life. The American Dream is alive, and it’s real.”
Originally debuted in 2003, independent film ‘The Room’ almost disappeared without a trace after its initial release, but its questionable content has since elevated it to cult status, culminating in ‘The Disaster Artist’ last year.
James’s victory at this year’s Golden Globes was among the most controversial of the evening, with many claiming the award should have gone to ‘Get Out’ actor Daniel Kaluuya.
During the ceremony, a number of winning actresses took the opportunity to speak out about gender inequality, including ‘Big Little Lies’ stars Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman.
It was Oprah Winfrey whose speech wound up stealing the show, though, as she earned a standing ovation from the entire auditorium upon collecting her Lifetime Achievement award.