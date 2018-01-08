'The Room' Star Tommy Wiseau Shares The Golden Globes Speech That Never Was

After having his efforts thwarted by James Franco, ‘The Room’ star Tommy Wiseau has revealed the speech he hoped to make at this year’s Golden Globes.

James was named Best Actor In A Comedy Or Musical during Sunday night’s (7 January) ceremony, for his portrayal of Tommy in ‘The Disaster Artist’ - a film chronicling the making of ‘The Room’, frequently cited as the worst movie of all time.

During his speech, he even invited Tommy to join him on stage, but stopped short of letting the filmmaker speak on the microphone, despite his best efforts.