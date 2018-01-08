Golden Globes: The #TimesUp All-Black Look Hits The After Party With A Lace Trend

Lace was the fabric du jour at the Golden Globes after party, hosted at the Beverly Hills Hilton hotel.

The stars turned up (and turned out) dressed to the nines for the hottest ticket in Hollywood: the Globe’s after party.

Following the popularity of the #whywewearblack movement, celebrities stood in solidarity with victims of sexual harassment, choosing to wear black on the night.

But that doesn’t mean they couldn’t be adventurous with their style choices, with some arguably being more creative than others.

While many opted for fitted and block tones, a few bold stars donned lace in all manner of subtle to dramatic detail.

Here’s a look at our favourites: