The CEO of Goldman Sachs has called for a second referendum on Brexit, claiming “many wish for a confirming vote on a decision so monumental and irreversible”.

In a rare tweet, Lloyd Blankfein told his 70,000 followers that Britain should make sure the consensus is “still there” to leave the EU.

The banking boss wrote on Thursday: “Here in UK, lots of hand-wringing from CEOs over Brexit.

“Better sense of the tough and risky road ahead. Reluctant to say, but many wish for a confirming vote on a decision so monumental and irreversible.

“So much at stake, why not make sure consensus still there,” he added.