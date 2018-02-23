Tony Blair Slams 'Frankly Sickening' Calls To Scrap Good Friday Agreement

Tony Blair has slammed Brexit-backing MPs for “frankly sickening” calls to scrap the Good Friday Agreement.

The former Prime Minister, who brokered the 1998 Belfast accord, accused Leave backers of being “prepared to sacrifice” peace in Northern Ireland on the “altar of Brexit”.

Prominent Tories Owen Paterson and Daniel Hannan attracted a slew of criticism for claiming the GFA had “failed”, with remainers accusing them of trying to pave the way for a clean exit from the Customs Union.

Fellow hardline Brexiter and Labour MP Kate Hoey told HuffPost UK, meanwhile, that it was time for a “cold, rational look” at the peace deal.

Blair said: “There are politicians prepared to sacrifice the Good Friday Agreement on the altar of Brexit and declare that the peace agreed in Northern Ireland is not, really, worth having anyway.

“This is irresponsibility that is frankly sickening.”

Power-sharing talks between Sinn Fein and the DUP broke down last week, leaving Northern Ireland without a devolved government in Stormont for a 13th month.

Hoey has faced a motion from her local Vauxhall CLP condemning her comments.

Blair also said the Cabinet is still in “cake and eat it mode” on Brexit despite their Chequers meeting to agree a policy for trade negotiations.

In an article attacking for his think tank the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, he hit out at the “road to Brexit” set of speeches by ministers, due to culminate on Friday with a speech from May.

He wrote: “Each speech in this bizarre parade of Government ministers designed to show unity only further exposes the division.