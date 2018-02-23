Peter Nicholls / Reuters The move will heighten speculation that Vauxhall CLP could move to deselect Hoey

Vauxhall Labour members have condemned their own MP Kate Hoey’s controversial claim the Good Friday Agreement is “unsustainable”. The motion by the Constituency Labour Party (CLP) on Thursday to disassociate itself from Hoey’s position was passed by a near-unanimous vote of the committee. Hoey drew widespread criticism this week after she told HuffPost UK it was time for a “cold, rational look” at the 1998 accord. Emily Wallace, chair of Vauxhall CLP, told HuffPost UK: “There was near-unanimous support for the motion discussed by the Vauxhall GC last night, who were keen to stress the importance of the Good Friday Agreement for maintaining stability in Northern Ireland and disassociate themselves with the position taken by Kate on this issue.” It marks the second time the local party has publicly spoken out against their MP. Last year the CLP slammed Hoey for championing Brexit, saying she had failed to represent the views of “either our members or our wider communities”. The move will heighten speculation they could move to deselect Hoey in future. In response to the motion, Hoey said: “During my 29 years as the MP for Vauxhall, there have been many motions passed criticising different comments I have made so this is nothing new. The 50 members who were there out of a total membership of nearly 2000 are entitled to their views.”

Tonight we passed the following motion regarding our MP, @KateHoeyMP, comments in reference to Northern Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement. pic.twitter.com/fyzVBXmH8l — Vauxhall Labour (@VauxhallLabour) February 22, 2018

Power-sharing talks between the DUP and Sinn Fein broke down last week, leaving Northern Ireland without a devolved government for a 13th month. Hoey had said that mandatory coalition, the central plank of the Good Friday Agreement (GFA), should end as it had proved “unsustainable”. The GFA, brokered by Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair and supported by a majority of Northern Ireland people in a referendum, ended 30 years of sectarian conflict which had claimed 3,532 lives. Brexiteers have been accused of talking the deal down in order to pave the way for a clean break from the EU’s Customs Union - a move which would make a hard border inevitable. Tory MP Owen Paterson, a former Northern Ireland Secretary, tweeted that the GFA had “outlived” its use. Dan Hannan, an MEP and fellow hardline Brexiteer, argued that the accord had failed in an article for the Telegraph. Asked for her view, Hoey told HuffPost UK: “I think there is a need for a cold rational look at the Belfast agreement. “Even if a settlement had been agreed a few days ago there is nothing to stop Sinn Fein or the DUP finding something else to walk out about in a few months. Mandatory coalition is not sustainable in the long term. “The Belfast agreement has been changed slightly over the years with the St Andrew’s agreement. We need to face reality - Sinn Fein don’t particularly want a successful Northern Ireland. They want a united Ireland.”

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Vauxhall Labour members are unhappy that Hoey campaigned for Brexit alongside figures like Nigel Farage