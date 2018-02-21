Good Friday Agreement Critics Treated Like We Want To ‘Kill All Babies,’ Says Kate Hoey

Labour MP Kate Hoey has claimed critics of the Good Friday Agreement are attacked so savagely it is “as if you’re saying you want to kill all babies at birth”.

The MP also insisted that her criticism of the 1998 act was “nothing to do with Brexit” during a tense Commons committee hearing.

She and fellow hardline Brexiteers Owen Paterson and Daniel Hannan, were called “reckless and irresponsible” this week for suggesting the 1998 Beflast accord was failing.

It comes after power-sharing talks between the DUP and Sinn Fein broke down last week, leaving Northern Ireland without a devolved government for a 13th month.

Hoey told HuffPost UK it was time to take “a cold, rational look” at the GFA and mandatory coalition between unionist and nationalist parties, the central plank of the legislation, was “unsustainable”.

The Vauxhall MP, who is a member of the Northern Ireland Affairs Select Committee, was speaking as the committee took evidence for its inquiry into democratic deficit in the region.

Hoey said her view was that the Belfast agreement should be “refreshed”.

She said: “If anyone says anything, and I’ve seen it from myself in the last day or two when I’ve said something about maybe the Belfast agreement could be refreshed and we could look at ways, it’s as if you’re, I don’t know, saying you want to kill all babies at birth or something, it really is.”