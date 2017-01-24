Ewan McGregor pulled out of an appearance on ‘Good Morning Britain’ on Tuesday (24 January), following Piers Morgan’s comments about the Women’s March, in protest of US President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Over the weekend, Piers ruffled plenty of feathers with his comments about the marches, writing on Twitter that the participants were “rabid feminists” and suggesting he was going to throw his own “men’s march” to counter what he saw as the “global emasculation of his gender”.

Rex/Shutterstock Ewan McGregor

In the wake of the controversy, Ewan - who is currently on the promotion trail for the sequel to ‘Trainspotting’ - announced that he wouldn’t be chatting to Piers and Susanna Reid to discuss the film as planned.

Ken McKay/Rex/Shutterstock Piers' comments have cost 'Good Morning Britain' an A-list guest

He tweeted: “Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn’t realise @piersmorgan was host. Won’t go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch.”

Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn't realise @piersmorgan was host. Won't go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch — Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) January 24, 2017

Susanna has since responded to the tweet, calling it a “shame” as she’d liked to have seen him “challenge” Piers’ views in a live debate setting.

Such a shame. Challenge views where there's difference. Would have liked to see that debate on air - it's an important one. #WomensMarch https://t.co/dSsMZ9mc46 — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) January 24, 2017

Never one to shy away from a controversy, Piers has also shared his take, claiming he had “no intention” of speaking to the ‘Trainspotting’ star about the Women’s March.

We had no intention of talking to McGregor about the Women's March. https://t.co/DDIOHG7hGN — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2017

Ewan isn’t the only one to have been riled by Piers’s comments about the women’s march over the weekend, as Susanna stood up for the protesters at the time, pointing out that she is one of the “feminists” he was making fun of.

You know you sit next to a feminist every morning, right? @piersmorgan https://t.co/IAIq4kuCqE — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) January 21, 2017

Piers was later put in his place by Conservative MP Maria Miller during a live TV interview, who told him, after he consistently interrupted her: “You know, there’s one thing that women in this country have to deal with every day, which is everyday sexism. “Being interrupted constantly is one of the ways that that that comes to light so if I can just finish my point?” His claim that the marches were “anti-democratic” was also rubbished by the Guardian’s political editor Anushka Asthana on Sunday’s edition of ‘The Andrew Marr Show’.