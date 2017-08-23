We don’t wish to be dramatic… but what the hell is going on in the world of daytime TV right now?

Fresh from ‘This Morning’ introducing us to the finest British icon of her generation (the girl saying ‘bim bom bim bom’ in an attempt to appoint herself as the next Big Ben), we’ve now had ‘Good Morning Britain’ showbiz presenter Richard Arnold making a right old show of himself during Wednesday morning’s (23 August) show.

First, viewers were treated to a pre-recorded interview between Richard and ‘Magic Mike’ actor Channing Tatum, which culminated in the host showing off his best stripper moves with a few hip wiggles and a sudden deep squat.