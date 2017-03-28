Google Claims Its New Router Can Fix Your Shoddy WiFi At Home

Google has announced that Google WiFi, its own take on the wireless router, will be available in the UK from April 6th for £129. What sets Google WiFi apart from most routers is its ability to do something called ‘mesh networking’. This works by using multiple routers to create one single network across an entire home.

The Huffington Post UK

Google claims that this new technology eliminates many of the issues that come from using a single router in a big house. As the device moves around the house it will intelligently connect to the various hubs depending on where they are. Conversely the hubs then use machine learning to optimise how much bandwidth is sent to the device making sure it gets the fastest possible speed all the time.

Google

Like all of Google’s products, WiFi is controlled via an app that’s available on iOS or Android. Through the app you can prioritise devices in your home for the best connection while parental controls can limit the amount of access your kids have to the internet. You can get one WiFi for £129 or 2 bundled for £229 if you have a slightly larger house with some hard-to-reach places. The company also announced Google Home, the company’s voice-controlled speaker, will finally launch in the UK on April 6th for £129. The speaker comes with the Google Assistant built-in, allowing users to ask it questions, control the connected devices in their home or just simply play music. The Best Gadgets You Can Buy In 2017