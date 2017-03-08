Google Doodle Celebrates 13 Incredible Women For International Women's Day

To celebrate International Women’s Day 2017, today’s Google Doodle has turned the search engine into a shrine to thirteen pioneering women from throughout history. The eight-part slideshow begins with a grandmother reading a bedtime story to her granddaughter, sharing the lives and accomplishments of the inspirational women.

Google

The tech giant, said in an online statement: “Although some of the women showcased in today’s Doodle aren’t household names, each made a mark in her own way. They pursued a range of professions and passions and hailed from an array of backgrounds and countries. “In fact, all of these women have been featured in individual Doodles in the past, but often only in their countries of origin. So today we’re taking the opportunity to share their stories with everyone.”

Google

The first slide is Ida B. Wells, the American journalist, civil rights activist and suffragette.

Google

The second is Lotfia El Nadi, an Egyptian aviator, followed by Frida Kahlo, the Mexican painter and activist.

Google

The fourth slide sees Lina Bo Bardi, an Italian-born Brazilian architect alongside Olga Skorokhodova, a Russian scientist and researcher in the field of deaf and blind communication.

Google

The fifth slide features three women (from left to right) - Miriam Makeba, a South African singer and activist, Sally Ride, astronaut and the first American woman in space, and Halet Cambel, Turkish archaeologist and the first Muslim woman to compete in the Olympics.

Google

The last set of women are Ada Lovelace, English mathematician, writer and world’s first computer programmer, Rukmini Devi, Indian dancer and choreographer credited with reviving Indian classical dance. Cecilia Grierson, an Argentine physician and the first woman in her country to receive a medical degree, Lee Tai-Young, a Korean lawyer and Korea’s first female judge, and Suzanne Lenglen, a French tennis champion.

Google

Google also shared the Doodles from International Women’s Day in previous years.