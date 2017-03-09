Google's AI Can Now Identify What It's Seeing In Videos And It's Frighteningly Perceptive

It was vision, not limbs, that led fish on to land, according to a groundbreaking study of evolution published this week.

But let’s hope it’s neither vision nor limbs that leads artificial intelligence to make its own evolutionary breakthrough.

Boston Dynamics has recently unveiled a robot that puts our human limbs to shame – and now Google has announced a major step forward for AI vision.

With the aid of machine learning, the tech giant’s Cloud Video Intelligence API can recognise objects in videos, and it’s frighteningly astute.