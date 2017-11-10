Gordon Brown Says Jeremy Corbyn 'Speaks For Many People'

Gordon Brown has thrown his weight behind Jeremy Corbyn, calling him a “phenomenon” who had set out a vision for a fairer society.

The former Prime Minister said Corbyn - who as a backbench MP repeatedly rebelled against the New Labour governments 500 times - had articulated public anger which has gathered since the financial crash.

Speaking on the Radio 4 Today programme, Brown said Corbyn had restored people’s faith in the Labour Party’s principles. He then refused three times to withhold his backing for Corbyn and his Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell.

Speaking to the BBC’s John Humphrys, Brown said the Labour leader now faced the challenge of building a programme for government that was “credible and therefore electable”.

“Jeremy is a phenomenon. He has cut through because he expresses people’s anger at what has happened - the discontent,” he said. “When he attacks Universal Credit he is speaking for many people. When he says the health service is underfunded he is speaking for many.

“What he is saying on these things is absolutely right.”