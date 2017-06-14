Gordon Brown Successor Lesley Laird Given Shadow Cabinet Post In Labour Reshuffle

The newly-elected Labour MP in Gordon Brown’s former seat has been appointed Shadow Scottish Secretary.
Former Fife Council deputy leader Lesley Laird wrestled power from the SNP’s Roger Mullin in Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, the ex-PM’s constituency.
Jeremy Corbyn announced her appointment as Shadow Secretary of State on Wednesday, along with that of former leadership rival Owen Smith, who will return to the frontbench to take over the Northern Ireland brief.
Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said: “This is a fantastic appointment and I congratulate Lesley on being made Shadow Scottish Secretary.
“I know that she will do a fantastic job holding this miserable Tory government to account.
“I would also like to pay tribute to the work that Dave Anderson and Ian Murray did in the last parliament as Shadow Scottish Secretaries. They helped to rebuild our party, and we now have seven Scottish Labour MPs who will do a remarkable job in the Commons.”
Joint election campaign co-ordinator Ian Lavery has been given an additional role as Labour Party Chair ‘to strengthen campaigning and organisation’ - a post previously held by deputy leader Tom Watson.
His colleague Andrew Gwynne will serve as Shadow Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, while retaining his shared campaign co-ordinator brief.
Brent MP and Corbyn loyalist Dawn Butler will continue in her role as Shadow Minister for Diverse Communities.
“I am delighted to announce four appointments to fill shadow cabinet vacancies,” the Labour leader said.
“I look forward to working with the strengthened shadow cabinet as we prepare a government in waiting to carry out our manifesto for the many, not the few.
“Our party is now on a permanent campaign footing in anticipation of the failure of Theresa May’s attempt to establish a stable administration with the support of the DUP.”
Corbyn said the party was poised to contest a new general election and ‘form the next government’.
Inside sources say ‘no major changes’ are expected to be made to the Labour frontbench team - pouring water on speculation moderates may return to the shadow cabinet.