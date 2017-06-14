Gordon Brown Successor Lesley Laird Given Shadow Cabinet Post In Labour Reshuffle

The newly-elected Labour MP in Gordon Brown’s former seat has been appointed Shadow Scottish Secretary.

Former Fife Council deputy leader Lesley Laird wrestled power from the SNP’s Roger Mullin in Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, the ex-PM’s constituency.

Jeremy Corbyn announced her appointment as Shadow Secretary of State on Wednesday, along with that of former leadership rival Owen Smith, who will return to the frontbench to take over the Northern Ireland brief.

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said: “This is a fantastic appointment and I congratulate Lesley on being made Shadow Scottish Secretary.

“I know that she will do a fantastic job holding this miserable Tory government to account.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the work that Dave Anderson and Ian Murray did in the last parliament as Shadow Scottish Secretaries. They helped to rebuild our party, and we now have seven Scottish Labour MPs who will do a remarkable job in the Commons.”